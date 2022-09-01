Overview

Dr. Gregory Finkbeiner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Finkbeiner works at Greater Rochester Orthopaedics in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.