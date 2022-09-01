Dr. Gregory Finkbeiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finkbeiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Finkbeiner, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Finkbeiner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Dr. Finkbeiner works at
Locations
Greater Rochester Orthopaedics30 Hagen Dr Ste 220, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 295-5300
Lattimore of Culver Rd. Pt.2621 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY 14609 Directions (585) 295-5476
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I had a knee replacement done 2 months ago. Dr. Finkbeiner explained options for treatment and I wanted to do the knee replacement so I did not have to go back for shots periodically. He set me up with the Romtech machine for various programs of progression so it was in our house the day of surgery. Pain was minimal, swelling was minimal and all went as expected. I actually walked out of the Surgery Center to go home. PT was set up for me and this was a huge help as I continue to do the exercises after completing the set program. Dr. Finkbeiner returned my leg back to normalcy and my ability to do what I want. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Gregory Finkbeiner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finkbeiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finkbeiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finkbeiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finkbeiner has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finkbeiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Finkbeiner speaks French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkbeiner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkbeiner.
