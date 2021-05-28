Overview

Dr. Gregory Fenton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.



Dr. Fenton works at Wheaton Eye Clinic in Wheaton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.