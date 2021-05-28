Dr. Gregory Fenton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fenton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Fenton, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Fenton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
Locations
Clinical Research Center of Wheaton Eye Clinic LLC2015 N Main St, Wheaton, IL 60187 Directions (630) 668-8250Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Incredible doctor. Would recommend him to anyone. Super knowledgeable and amazing bedside manner. Goes the extra mile.
About Dr. Gregory Fenton, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fenton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fenton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fenton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fenton has seen patients for Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fenton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fenton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fenton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fenton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fenton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.