Overview

Dr. Gregory Fedorcik, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Fedorcik works at Central Jersey Open Extremity Mri in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.