Overview

Dr. Gregory Fautheree, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and West Feliciana Parish Hospital.



Dr. Fautheree works at The NeuroMedical Center Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Saint Francisville, LA and Gonzales, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Myelopathy and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.