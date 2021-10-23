See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Venice, FL
Dr. Gregory Farino, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gregory Farino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Venice, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Pittsburgh|University Of Pittsburgh Medicial Center

Dr. Farino works at 360 Orthopedics in Venice, FL with other offices in Lakewood Ranch, FL and Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Limb Pain and De Quervain's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    360 Orthopedics
    435 Commercial Ct Unit 100, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 564-7493
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Sarasota Orthopedic Associates LLC
    6230 University Pkwy Ste 203, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 274-4128
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    360 Orthopedics
    2750 Bahia Vista St Ste 100, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 269-6639
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Limb Pain
De Quervain's Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Limb Pain
De Quervain's Disease

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 23, 2021
    Dr Farino is an expert at giving cortisone shots for the osteoarthritis in my thumbs. I have recently moved to another state and discovered this is no small feat. The doctor I used here needed to use an ultrasound machine to find where to insert the needle and the the pain was absolutely excruciating! And the shots have done little for my arthritis 10 days later. Not so with Dr. Farino. No need for ultrasound, pain was comparatively minimal and relief was felt within days. He is also very personable. I may have to fly back to Florida every time I need a shot!
    K. Moore — Oct 23, 2021
    About Dr. Gregory Farino, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598731952
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Pittsburgh|University Of Pittsburgh Medicial Center
    Residency
    • Penn St University Hp M S Hershey Mc|Penn State University Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
