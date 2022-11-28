Dr. Gregory Fanelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fanelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Fanelli, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Fanelli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center.
Dr. Fanelli works at
Locations
-
1
Geisinger Woodbine16 WOODBINE LN, Danville, PA 17821 Directions (570) 271-6700
-
2
Geisinger Institute Ortho/Sprts115 Woodbine Ln, Danville, PA 17821 Directions (570) 271-6700Monday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fanelli?
Jenna was extremely helpful and professional from my first visit with her when I told her that I thought I had a torn rotator cuff. She went out of her way to get me scheduled for x-rays, MRI , and then my surgery. She truly cares about her patients. Dr. Fanelli is an awesome surgeon. He is a perfectionist and that is exactly what I want in a surgeon. Had a great recovery and now no pain in my shoulder. Thanks so much to both of you!
About Dr. Gregory Fanelli, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1487621611
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fanelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fanelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fanelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fanelli works at
Dr. Fanelli has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fanelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Fanelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fanelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fanelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fanelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.