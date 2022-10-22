Overview

Dr. Gregory Facemyer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Facemyer works at Champaign Dental Group in Youngstown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.