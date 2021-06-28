Overview

Dr. Gregory Evangelista, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Evangelista works at Evangelista Orthopedic Clinic in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.