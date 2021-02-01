Dr. Ertl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Ertl, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Ertl, MD is a Dermatologist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Locations
Palm Canyon Dermatology PC350 W Catalina Dr, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 344-0650
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Recommended by La Jolla VA Dermatology Department,I have been seen by Dr Ertl office for one month too receive UVA treatment s and have experienced a very helpful experience and a very superb staff as well as a great experience with Dr Gregory Ertl
About Dr. Gregory Ertl, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1427051184
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
