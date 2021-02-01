Overview

Dr. Gregory Ertl, MD is a Dermatologist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.



Dr. Ertl works at Palm Canyon Dermatology in Yuma, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Rosacea and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.