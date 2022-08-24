See All Otolaryngologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Gregory Epps, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (542)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Epps, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine at the University or Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Epps works at Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Yardley, PA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates
    3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 211, Philadelphia, PA 19114
  2. 2
    Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates
    385 Oxford Valley Rd Ste 406, Yardley, PA 19067

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Ear Infection
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Ear Infection

Treatment frequency



Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 542 ratings
Patient Ratings (542)
5 Star
(484)
4 Star
(46)
3 Star
(6)
2 Star
(5)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 24, 2022
Dr Epps is so calm and courteous. He explains every step of the visit and is thoughtful answering questions
Jacqueline F. — Aug 24, 2022
About Dr. Gregory Epps, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 8 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1336535996
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Residency
Internship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Internship
Medical Education
  • Perelman School of Medicine at the University or Pennsylvania
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gregory Epps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Epps has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Epps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

542 patients have reviewed Dr. Epps. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epps.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

