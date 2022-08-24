Dr. Gregory Epps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Epps, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Epps, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine at the University or Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Epps works at
Locations
Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 211, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates385 Oxford Valley Rd Ste 406, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Epps is so calm and courteous. He explains every step of the visit and is thoughtful answering questions
About Dr. Gregory Epps, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1336535996
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Perelman School of Medicine at the University or Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Epps has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Epps using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Epps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Epps works at
542 patients have reviewed Dr. Epps. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epps.
