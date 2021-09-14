Dr. Gregory Engstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Engstrom, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Engstrom, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center - Stuttgart.
Dr. Engstrom works at
Locations
-
1
Surgical Clinic Of Central AR9500 Kanis Rd Ste 501, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-9080Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Center-stuttgart1703 N Buerkle St, Stuttgart, AR 72160 Directions (501) 227-9080
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Stuttgart
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Engstrom?
Dr. Engstrom has been dealing with my husband who has had alot if really bad issues with his gallbladder. It has been a difficult case, but he never gave up and finally was able to remove the gallbladder He and his staff have been amazing. Dr Engstrom is so down to earth. He explains things well and in a way you can understand. He is just an all around great doctor. He is amazing!
About Dr. Gregory Engstrom, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1750402723
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Engstrom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Engstrom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Engstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Engstrom works at
Dr. Engstrom has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Engstrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Engstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engstrom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.