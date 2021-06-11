See All Rheumatologists in Wyomissing, PA
Dr. Gregory Emkey, MD

Rheumatology
Dr. Gregory Emkey, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They completed their fellowship with Mgh

Dr. Emkey works at Emkey Arthritis & Osteoporosis Clinic in Wyomissing, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Emkey Arthritis & Osteoporosis Clinic
    1200 Broadcasting Rd Ste 200, Wyomissing, PA 19610
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

  Reading Hospital

Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Limb Pain
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Limb Pain

Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Limb Pain
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Fibromyalgia
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Psoriatic Arthritis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spondylitis
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Behçet's Disease
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Coccygeal Pain
Cryoglobulinemia
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dermatomyositis
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Epstein Barr Virus-Related Fibromyalgia
Felty's Syndrome
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis)
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Infusion Therapy
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Polymyositis
Primary Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Rheumatoid Arthritis-Related Fibromyalgia
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scleroderma
Secondary Fibromyalgia
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sleep Apnea
Soft Tissue Injections
Still's Disease
Systemic Sclerosis
Systemic Vasculitis
Temporal Arteritis
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
Tension Myositis-Related Fibromyalgia
Vasculitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    Jun 11, 2021
    He is caring and kind.
    Deanna — Jun 11, 2021
    Rheumatology
    English
    1124204136
    Fellowship
    Mgh
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Bid Med Ctr
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
