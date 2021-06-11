Dr. Gregory Emkey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emkey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Emkey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Emkey, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They completed their fellowship with Mgh
Dr. Emkey works at
Locations
-
1
Emkey Arthritis & Osteoporosis Clinic1200 Broadcasting Rd Ste 200, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Directions (610) 374-8133Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Emkey?
He is caring and kind.
About Dr. Gregory Emkey, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1124204136
Education & Certifications
- Mgh
- Bid Med Ctr
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emkey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emkey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emkey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emkey works at
Dr. Emkey has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emkey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Emkey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emkey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emkey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emkey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.