Dr. Gregory Eirich, DPM
Dr. Gregory Eirich, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tustin, CA.
Santa Ana Tustin Podiatry Corp.13362 Newport Ave Ste A, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 669-1780Monday6:30am - 2:00pmTuesday6:30am - 2:00pmWednesday6:30am - 2:00pmThursday6:30am - 2:00pmFriday6:30am - 2:00pmSaturday6:30am - 1:00pmSunday6:30am - 1:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I have been going to Dr. Gregg Eirich In tustin, ca since 2007. His office staff are very nice And the office is absolutely beautiful and the patient rooms are very clean and all equipment Is very up to date. If not for Dr. Eirich and his office manager I would no be walking today. Thank you DR. G !! You’re amazing.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1245220649
Dr. Eirich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eirich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eirich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Eirich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eirich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eirich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eirich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.