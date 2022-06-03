Dr. Gregory Eippert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eippert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Eippert, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Eippert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio at Toledo and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and West Medical Center.
Dr. Eippert works at
Locations
-
1
Ophthalmic Physicians, Inc.9485 Mentor Ave Ste 110, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 255-1115Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Lasik Vision Centers of Cleveland6500 Rockside Rd Ste 100, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 674-6400
-
3
Ophthalmic Physicians Inc.8140 Norton Pkwy, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 255-1115
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
- West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eippert?
I had to wait over a month for initial appointment and a month for surgery but my optometrist wanted me to see no one else. It was worth the wait, Dr. Eippert is outstanding. His attention to detail and thoroughness is amazing. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Gregory Eippert, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1730181934
Education & Certifications
- Cal Pac Med Ctr
- Akron City Hosp/Summa Health Sys
- Akron City Hosp/Summa Hlth Sys
- Medical College of Ohio at Toledo
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eippert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eippert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eippert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eippert works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Eippert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eippert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eippert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eippert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.