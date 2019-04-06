Dr. Gregory Egbert, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Egbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Egbert, DDS
Overview
Dr. Gregory Egbert, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, Mountain View Hospital and Intermountain Medical Center.
Dr. Egbert works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery1250 E 3900 S Ste 210, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (435) 254-5794
-
2
Summit Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery642 Kirby Ln Ste 101, Spanish Fork, UT 84660 Directions (435) 254-5795
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Egbert?
I took my 17 year old son in for all 4 wisdom teeth removal. Dr. Gregory Egbert & his staff was the best! He came in the room before sedation & talked to my son for about 5-10 minutes & just asked questions to get to know him, it made my son feel more at ease & not so nervous. Then it only took about 35-40 minutes for all 4 wisdom teeth - they had us out of there about 10 minutes after i was brought back into the room! Dr. Gregory Egbert & his staff were so polite & professional!
About Dr. Gregory Egbert, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1700809969
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School Of Dentistry
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Egbert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Egbert accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Egbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Egbert works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Egbert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Egbert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Egbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Egbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.