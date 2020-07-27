Dr. Gregory Eaves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eaves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Eaves, MD
Dr. Gregory Eaves, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Carolina Heart and Vascular Center137 MIRACLE DR, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 641-4874
Carolina Heart and Vascular Center440 Society Hill Dr Ste 202, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (803) 641-4874
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
Very thorough, very prompt, very professional, couldn't ask for better service.
About Dr. Gregory Eaves, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1487737821
- Palmetto Richland Hosp System
- Palmetto Hlth Alliance, Cardiovascular Diseases Greenville Hosp System, Internal Medicine
- Greenville Meml Hosp
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
