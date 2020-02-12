See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Gregory Eads, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Gregory Eads, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (50)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gregory Eads, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They completed their residency with University of South Florida

Dr. Eads works at The Women's Centre for Well Being in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    The Women's Centre for Well Being
    1120 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 200, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 813-0979

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
  • Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Oophorectomy
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Oophorectomy
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Essure® Procedure Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroid Embolization Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Eads?

    Feb 12, 2020
    Super caring and friendly. Dr. Eades has great energy and asks questions in the perfect way! Great communication and my visit went by so fast! Totally took my mind off any anxiousness. Would definitely recommend him!!
    Shannon F. — Feb 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Eads, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gregory Eads, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Eads to family and friends

    Dr. Eads' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Eads

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gregory Eads, MD.

    About Dr. Gregory Eads, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609803006
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of South Florida
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Florida
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Eads, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eads is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eads has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eads has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eads works at The Women's Centre for Well Being in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Dr. Eads’s profile.

    Dr. Eads has seen patients for Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eads on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Eads. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eads.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eads, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eads appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gregory Eads, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.