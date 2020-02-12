Dr. Gregory Eads, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eads is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Eads, MD
Dr. Gregory Eads, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They completed their residency with University of South Florida
The Women's Centre for Well Being, 1120 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 200, Shenandoah, TX 77380
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- UnitedHealthCare
Super caring and friendly. Dr. Eades has great energy and asks questions in the perfect way! Great communication and my visit went by so fast! Totally took my mind off any anxiousness. Would definitely recommend him!!
Obstetrics & Gynecology
English
NPI: 1609803006
Residency: University of South Florida
- University of Florida
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Average wait time: 10 – 15 minutes
Dr. Eads accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Telehealth services available
Dr. Eads works at
Conditions treated include: Oophorectomy
Patient Reviews: 50 reviews, overall rating 4.1
