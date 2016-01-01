Dr. Gregory Dwyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dwyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Dwyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Dwyer, MD is a Dermatologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Dr. Dwyer works at
Locations
Little Rock Dermatology Clinic500 S University Ave Ste 301, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 664-4161
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gregory Dwyer, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dwyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dwyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dwyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dwyer has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Nail and Nail Bed Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dwyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dwyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dwyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dwyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dwyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.