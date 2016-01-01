Overview

Dr. Gregory Dubel, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.



Dr. Dubel works at Rhode Island Med Imaging Ctr in East Providence, RI with other offices in Norwich, CT and Warwick, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.