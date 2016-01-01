See All Diagnostic Radiologists in East Providence, RI
Super Profile

Dr. Gregory Dubel, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Dubel, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.

Dr. Dubel works at Rhode Island Med Imaging Ctr in East Providence, RI with other offices in Norwich, CT and Warwick, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rhode Island Medical Imaging
    20 Catamore Blvd, East Providence, RI 02914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 421-1924
  2. 2
    The William W Backus Hospital
    326 Washington St, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 823-6303
    Monday
    6:30am - 2:30pm
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 2:00pm
  3. 3
    Rhode Island Medical Imaging
    125 Metro Center Blvd Ste 2000, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 432-2520

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Backus Hospital
  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • Roger Williams Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Gregory Dubel, MD

    Specialties
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902896939
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Dubel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dubel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dubel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dubel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

