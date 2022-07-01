Overview

Dr. Gregory Drake, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They graduated from Botsford General Hospital and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Drake works at Core Orthopedics And Sports Medicine in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.