Dr. Gregory Dowd, MD
Dr. Gregory Dowd, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.
Alexandria Neurosurgical Clinic3704 North Blvd Ste C, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 443-4576
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I recently had back surgery (May 3rd) and i would like to recognize a couple of your top performers. PA Garett Guilbeau and Natasha both of which work under Dr. Dowd. Both of these individuals were nothing short of outstanding, during my office visits before and after my surgery. Natasha made sure i clearly understood what i needed to do before the procedure as well as what i could expect during the recovery phase. PA Guilbeau has a fantastic bed side manner, and made sure i was well taken care of during my hospital stay. He made sure my wife clearly understood the procedure as well as what was to be expected once i got home. She was very impressed with both his professional demeanor as well as his personal concern. Dr. Dowd and his team were nothing short of excellent and i would highly recommend them.
- La State U
- McGill U, Fac Med
Dr. Dowd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dowd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dowd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dowd has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dowd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dowd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dowd.
