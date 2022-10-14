Overview

Dr. Gregory Dowd, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.



Dr. Dowd works at Alexandria Neurosurgical Clinic in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.