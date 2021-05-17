Overview

Dr. Gregory Dowbak, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Dowbak works at New Life Plastic Surgery in Miami, FL with other offices in Bonita Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.