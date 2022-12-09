Dr. Gregory Douds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Douds, MD
Dr. Gregory Douds, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Henderson Hospital, Kingman Regional Medical Center, MountainView Hospital and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Western Reg Ctr for Brain & Spine Surgery-maryland3061 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 737-1948
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- Henderson Hospital
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was friendly, informative, & did a great job with procedure. I would highly recommend Dr. Douds.
About Dr. Gregory Douds, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Douds has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Douds works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Douds. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Douds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Douds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.