Overview

Dr. Gregory Diorio, DO is an Urology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Diorio works at MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.