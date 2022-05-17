Dr. Gregory Dikos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dikos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Dikos, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Dikos, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with Hannover Medical School
Dr. Dikos works at
Locations
-
1
OrthoIndy at St.Vincent Indianapolis8402 Harcourt Rd Ste 125, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 802-2000
-
2
OrthoIndy and OrthoIndy Hospital8450 Northwest Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46278 Directions (317) 802-2000
-
3
OrthoIndy at St.Vincent Carmel13450 N Meridian St Ste 355, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 917-4370
Hospital Affiliations
- Orthoindy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dikos?
Easy to talk to. Listens and helps make informed decision. Dr. Dikos did my total hip replacement in December 2020. Three months later I was back on my motorcycle. Everything went the way he said it would - perfect! Very caring and attentive. Never rushing. Detail oriented. Very straightforward. He has a great supporting staff. I'm still on the younger side of surgery patients, but if I needed another surgery, Dr. Gregory Dikos would be the first person I would turn to and I would trust him 100%.
About Dr. Gregory Dikos, MD
- Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
- English
- 1043495823
Education & Certifications
- Hannover Medical School
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- University of Cincinnati
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dikos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dikos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dikos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dikos works at
Dr. Dikos has seen patients for Pelvic Fracture and Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dikos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dikos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dikos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dikos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dikos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.