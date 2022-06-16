See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Gregory Difelice, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Difelice, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Difelice works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-4993
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Surgery
    520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-4500
  3. 3
    Hss Ortho 1
    140 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 175-S, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-4993
  4. 4
    Weill Cornell
    523 E 72Nd St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-4993
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Knee Dislocation
Rotator Cuff Tear
Knee Fracture
Knee Dislocation
Rotator Cuff Tear
Knee Fracture

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jun 16, 2022
    Dr. Defelice is one of the best surgeons in the NY/NJ area. He has many skills sets that allows him treat many injuries and sports traumas in his field. My son had a serious multi ligament knee injury and Dr. Difelice was able to schedule his emergency surgery that same week. We are very thankful we found Dr. Defelice and his staff was great. Very caring and treat patients conservative first but does surgery as a last resort like in my son's case.
    Andrew L — Jun 16, 2022
    About Dr. Gregory Difelice, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Albanian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1639148208
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University Barnes Hospital
    Residency
    • Hospital Of Special Surgery
    Internship
    • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Difelice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Difelice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Difelice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Difelice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Difelice has seen patients for Knee Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Difelice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Difelice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Difelice.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Difelice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Difelice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

