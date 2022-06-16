Dr. Gregory Difelice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Difelice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Difelice, MD
Dr. Gregory Difelice, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.
Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 746-4993Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic Surgery520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 746-4500
Hss Ortho 1140 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 175-S, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (212) 746-4993
Weill Cornell523 E 72Nd St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 746-4993Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Defelice is one of the best surgeons in the NY/NJ area. He has many skills sets that allows him treat many injuries and sports traumas in his field. My son had a serious multi ligament knee injury and Dr. Difelice was able to schedule his emergency surgery that same week. We are very thankful we found Dr. Defelice and his staff was great. Very caring and treat patients conservative first but does surgery as a last resort like in my son's case.
About Dr. Gregory Difelice, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Albanian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Washington University Barnes Hospital
- Hospital Of Special Surgery
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Princeton University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Difelice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Difelice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Difelice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Difelice has seen patients for Knee Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Difelice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Difelice speaks Albanian and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Difelice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Difelice.
