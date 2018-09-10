Dr. Gregory Diehl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diehl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Diehl, MD
Dr. Gregory Diehl, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.
Port Jefferson Station Office1500 Route 112 Bldg 10, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 476-7300
- Saint Charles Hospital
Wonderful doctor and staff! Dr Diehl not only explained what to expect before surgery (the various outcomes depending on if and how much plastic surgery I would need after MOHS surgery on my nose), he spoke throughout the surgery to explain what he was doing and what I would feel. Michelle, one of his office staff members, was present assisting Dr Diehl was also very reassuring. Highly recommend this doctor.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Barnes Hospital
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Washington University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Diehl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diehl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Diehl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diehl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diehl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diehl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.