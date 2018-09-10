See All Plastic Surgeons in Port Jefferson Station, NY
Dr. Gregory Diehl, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Diehl, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.

Dr. Diehl works at Gregory Diehl MD in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Port Jefferson Station Office
    1500 Route 112 Bldg 10, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 476-7300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Charles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Gregory Diehl, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1447249214
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Barnes Hospital
Medical Education
  • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • Washington University
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gregory Diehl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diehl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Diehl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Diehl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Diehl works at Gregory Diehl MD in Port Jefferson Station, NY. View the full address on Dr. Diehl’s profile.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Diehl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diehl.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diehl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diehl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

