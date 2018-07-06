Dr. Gregory Dick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Dick, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Dick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Locations
Olsen Aesthetics9711 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 251-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
A very professional doctor and definitely have the knowledge of what he does. Definitely recommended. In addition, the receptionist is very sweet and professional.
About Dr. Gregory Dick, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Conn-New Britain Genl Hos
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dick accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Dick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.