Overview

Dr. Gregory Desimone, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Dr. Desimone works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urgent Care At Montecito Healthcare Center
    7061 Grand Montecito Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-5199

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HIV Screening
Cancer Screening
Cholesterol Screening
HIV Screening
Cancer Screening
Cholesterol Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Cough
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Hernia
  View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 06, 2022
I was so happy to find him. I had been looking for a doctor for about 2 months due to Others dropping my insurance. The office is close to my home. The staff are very friendly and I didn’t have any trouble making an appointment in a timely manner. Unfortunately I had to move out of the area. I highly recommend him to anyone looking for a caring doctor, Who listens and explains.
Patricia Purks — Jun 06, 2022
About Dr. Gregory Desimone, DO

  • Geriatric Medicine
  • English
  • 1851785687
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gregory Desimone, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desimone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Desimone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Desimone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Desimone works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Desimone’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Desimone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desimone.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desimone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desimone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

