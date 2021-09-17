Overview

Dr. Gregory Dennis, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mustang, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Dennis works at Mustang Family Dental, Mustang, OK in Mustang, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.