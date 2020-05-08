Dr. Gregory Delaurier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delaurier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Delaurier, MD
Dr. Gregory Delaurier, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Gregory A. Delaurier M.d. Colorectal and General Surgery P.c.1500 Oglethorpe Ave Ste 3600, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 546-7646
- 2 1010 Prince Ave Ste 100, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 425-1420
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. D and his staff took excellent care of my mom during the challenging time of the pandemic as well as a difficult medical situation.
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, French
- 1184626046
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Dr. Delaurier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delaurier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delaurier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delaurier works at
Dr. Delaurier has seen patients for Colectomy, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delaurier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Delaurier speaks French.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Delaurier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delaurier.
