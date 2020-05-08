Overview

Dr. Gregory Delaurier, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Delaurier works at Mohammed H Obeidin MD in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.