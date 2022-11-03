Dr. Gregory Delange, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delange is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Delange, MD
Dr. Gregory Delange, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Arturo K Guiloff MD PA2865 Pga Blvd Ste 100, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 776-9555
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
- Aetna
- Commercial Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. DeLang is a great plastic surgeon. My recovery experience is still going on after 7 months. Did not expect that. I had a facelift, upper and lower lids, brow lift, and laser. The biggest problem is the lower lids. Can't wear makeup. because it aggravates my eyes. Eyes are constantly red and burning. I need another operation to correct the lower lid problem. Sides of my face are still numb.
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- University of Texas, San Antonio
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Florida State University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Delange has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delange accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delange has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Delange. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delange.
