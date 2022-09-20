Overview

Dr. Gregory Dearmond, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at San Antonio - San Antonio, TX and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and Resolute Health Hospital.



Dr. Dearmond works at South Texas Surgical Group - New Braunfels in New Braunfels, TX with other offices in Seguin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.