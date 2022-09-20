Dr. Gregory Dearmond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dearmond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Dearmond, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Dearmond, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at San Antonio - San Antonio, TX and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and Resolute Health Hospital.
Dr. Dearmond works at
Locations
South Texas Surgical Group545 Creekside Xing Ste 222, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 310-3491
South Texas Surgical Group - New Braunfels515 N King St Ste 105, Seguin, TX 78155 Directions (830) 372-4891
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center
- Resolute Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
GREAT from start to finish. My mom is his patient and will not see anyone else. His staff is very compassionate. GREAT TURN OVER last time we were here
About Dr. Gregory Dearmond, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1265651897
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at San Antonio - San Antonio, TX
