Overview

Dr. Gregory Dean, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Dean works at Urology for Children in Jenkintown, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA, Langhorne, PA and Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Bedwetting along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

