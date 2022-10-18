Overview

Dr. Gregory Dairyko, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Dairyko works at Duly Health and Care in Lombard, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL and Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.