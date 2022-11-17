Overview

Dr. Gregory Dabov, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, Methodist University Hospital, Regional One Health and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Dabov works at Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.