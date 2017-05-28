Dr. Gregory Crooke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crooke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Crooke, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Crooke, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Crooke works at
Locations
-
1
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-7686
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crooke?
ON MAY 2, 2017 DR. CROOKE SAVED MY LIFE PERIOD....I HAD NO SYMPTOMS AND 5 ( FIVE ) BLOCKED ARTERIES I AM HOME NOW AND AM DOING WELL. THANK GOD FOR DR. CROOKE. JOEY CIRACO
About Dr. Gregory Crooke, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1457351744
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crooke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crooke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crooke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crooke works at
Dr. Crooke has seen patients for Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crooke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Crooke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crooke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crooke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crooke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.