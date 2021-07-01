See All Ophthalmologists in Trenton, NJ
Dr. Gregory Cox, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Gregory Cox, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gregory Cox, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University School Of Medicine, Philadelphia Pa and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.

Dr. Cox works at Gregory E Cox MD LLC in Trenton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Gregory E Cox MD LLC
    2 Hamilton Health Pl Bldg 2, Trenton, NJ 08690 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 586-0849
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 4:15pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cox?

    Jul 01, 2021
    dr cox is a very knowledgeable doctor who utilizes his most updated optic equipment to make his diagnosis. his nurse receptionist nancy is very pleasant and helpful. I recommend him highly.
    anthony — Jul 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Cox, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gregory Cox, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cox to family and friends

    Dr. Cox's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cox

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gregory Cox, MD.

    About Dr. Gregory Cox, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386607844
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • UMDNJ-RW Johnson Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann University School Of Medicine, Philadelphia Pa
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cox has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gregory Cox, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.