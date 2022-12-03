Dr. Gregory Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Cox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Cox, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Cox works at
Locations
-
1
Forefront Dermatology - Haley Dermatology5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 412, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 459-9177
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cox?
This visit was for a routine exam (body scan” as I call it) to check for any potential skin cancer problems. Dr. Cox is thorough, explains what he sees and answers questions fully. Calls patient personally when reporting lab results. He is professional and courteous - I have full confidence in his observations, diagnosis, and treatment.
About Dr. Gregory Cox, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1306803796
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- U A M S Medical Center
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Arkansas State University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox works at
Dr. Cox has seen patients for Psoriasis, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cox speaks Italian.
146 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.