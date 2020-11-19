Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Cooper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Cooper, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
University Hospital of Cleveland11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-8500Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Uh Ahuja Medical Center3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 593-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thomas Pattison here... I have a lot of health issues and one is my colon does not work.... For the last ten years i have been with a Gastroenterologist at UH Hospitals of Cleveland Ohio who is just fantastic... He is kind and communicates with me always and never gives up and is there to help me whenever I need it and is with me every step of the way to help me. I gave Doctor Cooper a five star rating out of five stars and would give him ten stars if the rating went to ten stars...
About Dr. Gregory Cooper, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
