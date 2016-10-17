Overview

Dr. Gregory Cooper, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with University Iowa Hosps And Clinics



Dr. Cooper works at Norton Neurology Services in Louisville, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.