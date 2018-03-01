Dr. Gregory Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Cook, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Cook, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Cook works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta GYN PC1348 Walton Way Ste 4100, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 722-1381
-
2
Obgyn Partners of Augusta Professional Corporatio465 N Belair Rd Ste 2A, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 722-1381
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cook?
Dr. Cook is extremely personable. You aren't just a patient, with him, you are a human being. Will explain and answer any questions you may have. He's very calm and understanding. He delivered my son in 2016 via emergency c-section. Just simply fantastic doctor.
About Dr. Gregory Cook, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1992719454
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.