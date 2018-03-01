Overview

Dr. Gregory Cook, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Cook works at OBGYN Associates/Augusta in Augusta, GA with other offices in Evans, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.