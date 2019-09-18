Dr. Gregory Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Connor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Connor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Connor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurological Center of Oklahoma Plc.6585 S Yale Ave Ste 620, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 481-4781
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Connor?
Listens and caring. Best neuro in OK!
About Dr. Gregory Connor, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1437143534
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connor accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connor works at
Dr. Connor has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Epilepsy and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.