Dr. Gregory Colman, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Colman, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Locations
Santa Monica Dermatology Medical Group2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 990W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-4484
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Colman for over 10 years. He cured me of something that no other doctor was able to do. He found a melanoma at Stage 0! He is amazing!
About Dr. Gregory Colman, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1003884925
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Colman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.