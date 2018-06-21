Overview

Dr. Gregory Colangelo, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Colangelo works at Mercy Health Fairfield Pulmonology in Fairfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.