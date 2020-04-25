Dr. Gregory Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Reno Office950 Ryland St, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 329-0286
- 2 59 Damonte Ranch Pkwy Ste B479, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 250-2802
Scottsdale Eye Institute Plc9201 E Mountain View Rd Ste 125, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (775) 329-0286
Scottsdale Eye Institute Pllc215 S Power Rd Ste 112, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 981-1345
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best ophthalmologist in Reno....
About Dr. Gregory Cohen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- OHIO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
