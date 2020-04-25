Overview

Dr. Gregory Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Sierra Eye Associates in Reno, NV with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.