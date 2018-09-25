See All Ophthalmologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Gregory Cohen, MD

Ophthalmology
2.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. Gregory Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Cohen works at Champaign Dental Group in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gregory R. Cohen MD PA
    3020 N Military Trl Ste 150, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 981-8400
    Boca Raton Regional Hospital
    800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 955-7100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Baptist Health Surgery Center At South Palm
    1905 Clint Moore Rd Ste 115, Boca Raton, FL 33496 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 807-8090
    950 NW 13th St Ste B, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 391-7642

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Paralytic Strabismus
Ectropion of Eyelid
Stye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Sep 25, 2018
    I have worn glasses for the past 20 years, unable to wear contacts and was curious about lasik surgery. A coworker had recently had lasik surgery with Dr. Cohen, with great results, so I scheduled an appointment. Rebecca was my first point of contact who made me feel comfortable..answering all of my questions/concerns. More of a family environment. Dr. Cohen is professional and friendly. It has been 3 months since my surgery...no complications and can now see 20/20. Best decision!
    Boca Raton, FL — Sep 25, 2018
    About Dr. Gregory Cohen, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1275646937
    Education & Certifications

    • Tufts New England Med Center
    • Med Coll Va Affil Hosp
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    • Ophthalmology
