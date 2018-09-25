Dr. Gregory Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Cohen, MD
Dr. Gregory Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Locations
Gregory R. Cohen MD PA3020 N Military Trl Ste 150, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 981-8400
Boca Raton Regional Hospital800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 955-7100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Baptist Health Surgery Center At South Palm1905 Clint Moore Rd Ste 115, Boca Raton, FL 33496 Directions (561) 807-8090
- 4 950 NW 13th St Ste B, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 391-7642
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I have worn glasses for the past 20 years, unable to wear contacts and was curious about lasik surgery. A coworker had recently had lasik surgery with Dr. Cohen, with great results, so I scheduled an appointment. Rebecca was my first point of contact who made me feel comfortable..answering all of my questions/concerns. More of a family environment. Dr. Cohen is professional and friendly. It has been 3 months since my surgery...no complications and can now see 20/20. Best decision!
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Tufts New England Med Center
- Med Coll Va Affil Hosp
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
