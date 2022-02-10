Dr. Gregory Cogert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cogert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Cogert, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Cogert, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Cogert works at
Locations
-
1
Sansum Clinic317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 563-6120
- 2 62106 PO Box, Santa Barbara, CA 93160 Directions (805) 681-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cogert?
He did an ablation surgery on me in December. I think he's the only electro physiologist in town so his specialty is abnormal heart rhythms. He did a wonderful job. He is as kind, caring, compassionate and patient as he is brilliant. Even all the nurses love him. A role model for all doctors. Wish they were all like him. I highly recommend him. He is the best !
About Dr. Gregory Cogert, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1063541043
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cogert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cogert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cogert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cogert works at
Dr. Cogert has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardioversion, Elective and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cogert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cogert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cogert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cogert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cogert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.