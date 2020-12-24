Overview

Dr. Gregory Christiansen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advanced Surgical Hospital, Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Christiansen works at Advanced Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation in Washington, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA, Charleroi, PA and Canonsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.