Dr. Gregory Christiansen, MD
Dr. Gregory Christiansen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.
Clarus Vision Clinic6344 S 900 E, Murray, UT 84121 Directions (801) 892-8222Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Clarus Vision Clinic5171 S Cottonwood St Ste 700, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 892-8222
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta View Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
Over the years, I've had many eye exams, and these folks are the most thorough by far. This is my second year with Clarus Vision Clinic. I've been very impressed Dr. Christiansen, his staff, and their facility. Do plan on spending some time there. There is not a long wait time to start your exam with their techs, but the doctor himself may take a little while to get in to see you as he does spend quality time with each patient.
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Duke University Eye Center
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- University of Utah
- Ophthalmology
