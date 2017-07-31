See All Ophthalmologists in Murray, UT
Dr. Gregory Christiansen, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (343)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gregory Christiansen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.

Dr. Christiansen works at Clarus Vision Clinic in Murray, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Clarus Vision Clinic
    6344 S 900 E, Murray, UT 84121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 892-8222
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Clarus Vision Clinic
    5171 S Cottonwood St Ste 700, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 892-8222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta View Hospital
  • St. Mark's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Presbyopia
Farsightedness
Astigmatism
Presbyopia
Farsightedness

Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EMI Health
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • Select Med
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 343 ratings
    Patient Ratings (343)
    5 Star
    (252)
    4 Star
    (36)
    3 Star
    (17)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (31)
    Jul 31, 2017
    Over the years, I've had many eye exams, and these folks are the most thorough by far. This is my second year with Clarus Vision Clinic. I've been very impressed Dr. Christiansen, his staff, and their facility. Do plan on spending some time there. There is not a long wait time to start your exam with their techs, but the doctor himself may take a little while to get in to see you as he does spend quality time with each patient.
    M Bailey in Utah — Jul 31, 2017
    About Dr. Gregory Christiansen, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831175629
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Eye Center
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Christiansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christiansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Christiansen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Christiansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    343 patients have reviewed Dr. Christiansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christiansen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christiansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christiansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

